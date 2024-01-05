Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Decreased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $55.14. 249,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

