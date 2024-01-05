TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Shares Up 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

