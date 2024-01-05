U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $66.66 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.