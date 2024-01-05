U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

