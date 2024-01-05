UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.85 on Friday. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.