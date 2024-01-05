UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

