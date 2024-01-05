Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.66. 2,041,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

