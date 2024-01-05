United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Raised to $41.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

UBSI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 134,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

