United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

