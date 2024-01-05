United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading 3% Higher

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 10,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

