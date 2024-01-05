Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.