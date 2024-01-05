USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Up 0.1%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 177,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 102,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.
