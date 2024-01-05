USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Up 0.1%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 177,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 102,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 77,417 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

