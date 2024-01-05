V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.38. Approximately 23,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in V2X by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

