Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after buying an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

