VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 2,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000.

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

