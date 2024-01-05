Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

