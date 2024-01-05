Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

