Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 2,415,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,091. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

