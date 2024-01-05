Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

