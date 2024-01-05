Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.74

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 71911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
