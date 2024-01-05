Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.74

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 71911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

