Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.