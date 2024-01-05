Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

