Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

