Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,090. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average of $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

