Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.21. The stock had a trading volume of 633,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,579. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.74 and a one year high of $438.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.