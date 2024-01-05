Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $429.88. 3,284,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.74 and a one year high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

