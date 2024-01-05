Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.74 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.31 and its 200-day moving average is $409.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

