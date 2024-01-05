Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. 526,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,677. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

