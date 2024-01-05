Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 14.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

