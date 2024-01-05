Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

