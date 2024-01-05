Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

