Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,117 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

EL stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 1,490,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,898. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

