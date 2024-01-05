Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,008 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,046. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

