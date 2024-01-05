Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,883 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 266,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SCCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,920. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

