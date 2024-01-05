Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 152,064 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

