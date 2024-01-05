Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,391,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 811,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.