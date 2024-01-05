Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 3.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $927.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

