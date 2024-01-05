Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 108,814 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 489,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

