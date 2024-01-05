Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 146,421 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

NVO stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.