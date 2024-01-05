Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 20,383 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in RTX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in RTX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.