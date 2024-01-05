Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,726 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.18. 2,978,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

