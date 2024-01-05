Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,479 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 376,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,345. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

