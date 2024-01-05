Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,226.00. 60,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,029.00. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,365.12 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.