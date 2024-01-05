Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,668. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

