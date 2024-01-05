Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $12.48 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,149,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,829. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

