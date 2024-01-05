Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 2.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Floor & Decor worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

