Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.46. 153,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,082. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.70 and a 12 month high of $647.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

