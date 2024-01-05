Vantage Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.95 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,131,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.39. 2,283,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,383. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

