Vantage Investment Partners LLC Invests $532,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.26. 405,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,685. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

