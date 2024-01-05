Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,559 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.57. 810,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,603. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

